March 31, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Lighting of candles, collective worship and prayers marked the Easter celebrations in Vijayawada on March 31 (Sunday). All the major churches in the city, St. Peter’s Cathedral, St. Paul’s Cathedral, Gundala Matha Shrine, St. Lutheran’s Church and St Paul’s Centenary saw heavy rush on Easter, the celebration of resurrection of Jesus Christ. Andhra Pradesh Federation of Telugu Churches had organised the ‘Run For Jesus’ rally for the 14th consecutive year on Saturday, on the eve of Easter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.