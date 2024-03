March 31, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Lighting of candles, collective worship and prayers marked the Easter celebrations in Vijayawada on March 31 (Sunday). All the major churches in the city, St. Peter’s Cathedral, St. Paul’s Cathedral, Gundala Matha Shrine, St. Lutheran’s Church and St Paul’s Centenary saw heavy rush on Easter, the celebration of resurrection of Jesus Christ. Andhra Pradesh Federation of Telugu Churches had organised the ‘Run For Jesus’ rally for the 14th consecutive year on Saturday, on the eve of Easter.