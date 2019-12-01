Collective responsibility of citizens to fight against AIDS: Collector

Krishna district Collector A.Md. Imtiaz said that the citizens must know about the danger of HIV/AIDS and about the measures one must take for its prevention.

At the AIDS awareness rally held at SRR and CVR Government Degree College in the city on Saturday, Mr. Imtiaz said that all the citizens, especially the youth, had a collective responsibility towards raising awareness about HIV/ AIDS. He said that people must inculcate healthy habits to prevent contracting AIDS, which is caused by the spread of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

The Collector said that as a part of the World AIDS Day, observed on December 1, awareness rallies would be held at various schools and colleges in the city.

Over 100 students from Vivekananda Centenary High School and Krishnaveni Public School in Ajit Singh Nagar in the city took out a rally to raise awareness about AIDS and extend their support to people living with the deadly virus. Close to 50 members from various NGOs participated in the rally and pledged their support to fight against HIV and highlight the preventive measures as well.

As per 2017 annual report of the National Aids Control Organization, the total number of people living with HIV (PLHIV) in India was estimated at 21.40 lakhs. Maharashtra had the highest estimated number of PLHIV at 3.30 lakhs, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 2.70 lakh people.