‘Collective efforts needed to root out social discriminations’

76 papers presented at seminar on social justice

Dr. N.A. D. Paul, Director UGC-sponsored Human Resources Development Centre at the Andhra University in Visakhapatnam has called for collective efforts to root out social discriminations based on gender and caste.

Addressing a seminar on ‘the aspects of social work: the issues of social justice, social equality and its challenges in Indian context’ organised by the Acharya Nagarjuna University PG Centre here on Thursday, he said at a time when the nation was celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ marking 75 years of independence, social discriminations still continue.

Girls still fall prey to child marriage, teenage pregnancy, child labour and sexual abuse, he said. “However good a the Constitution may be, if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad. However bad a constitution may be, if those implementing it are good, it will prove to be good,” he said while quoting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Jaibheem Foundation chairman Jaibheem Nageswara Rao observed that social justice eluded the depressed class in the absence of political will for implementation of the provisions in the Constitution.

In all, 76 research papers were presented by scholars from across the country during the seminar sponsored by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Indian Council for Social Science Research and Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education, said seminar director Dr. M. Harsha Preetham Dev Kumar.