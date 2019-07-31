Collective effort needed to curb human trafficking: Collector

A collective effort is essential for curbing human trafficking and atrocities against women, said Collector S. Satyanarayana. He gave a call to all stakeholders to work in tandem to bring a visible decrease in the number of trafficking cases.

At a meeting of all stakeholders in the district to curb human trafficking, abuse of children and exploitation of women, Mr. Satyanarayana said all officers must prepare a list of women trafficked from the district and those being exploited in the name of Jogini or Devadasi system. All children of such women without exception should be admitted to schools and this should begin immediately under the leadership of District Children’s Welfare Officer Subrahmanyam, he said.

An action plan must be prepared by all the departments and non-governmental organisations and efforts should be made in earnest to bring down human trafficking cases, he said, adding he would review the implementation every three months. He wanted admission of children into schools to begin first.

Child Welfare Committee chairperson Nallani Rajeswari, RDT representative Doreen Reddy and ICDS project director Chinnaidevi and police officers participated in the meeting.

Single women, widows and those trafficked from the Kadiri area must be enlisted, taking the help of NGOs, he said and added that house site pattas would be given to them by Ugadi.