Collecting lease money from occupiers of Irrigation lands can fetch Andhra Pradesh govt. ₹100 crore per annum, say officials

January 03, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government can net an additional ₹100 crore per annum in revenue if it sets its sights on collecting lease money from those occupying lands of the Irrigation Department in the city, say officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD).

Officials have identified many structures and buildings in the city that were constructed either by encroaching upon or occupying land owned by the Irrigation Department.

Officials have now drawn up proposals to enable the State government to collect lease money from the owners of such buildings.

According to sources, there are many commercial encroachments and lands being utilised by private persons/organisations even after the expiry of the lease. Commercial activities are being carried out for several decades without paying any kind of rent/lease/tax to the government. This is causing a heavy loss of revenue to the State government. Above all, in case of any requirement of land by the Department for maintenance of canal works, it is difficult to get it vacated for rehabilitation of the encroachers/dwellers, officials say.

Officials say that the government has to give relaxation to the G.O. 101 issued in 2005 so that the lease can be collected from the private persons/organisations who are in possession of the lands owned by the Irrigation Department.

“As per the G.O., any vacant land in the heart of Vijayawada city should be utilised only for building connecting roads or parks. Any lands of the Irrigation Department, if already given on long-term lease to private individuals, should not be further leased out after expiry of the lease as the city is already congested. There are many persons/institutions that are enjoying the lands even though the lease period has expired. Hence, the G.O. needs to be amended,” says a senior official.

Secondly, the G.O. 571 issued in 2012 states that 10% of the market value of the land can be collected as a lease. “A rough estimate indicates that about ₹100 crore can be collected as lease if the G.O. 101 is relaxed and the department was allowed to collect the lease as per G.O. 571,” the official says.

There are several occupations/encroachments, including four masjids, eight churches, 16 temples, 36 commercial encroachments, 1,078 household encroachments, 12 expired leased lands, four lands which have lease in force, 69 government buildings, 18 parks, 17 vacant lands and 24 structures such as public toilets and others of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

