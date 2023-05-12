HamberMenu
Collect photos before and after completion of MGNREGA works, Palnadu Collector tells officials

The move will ensure transparency and accountability, says Siva Sankar Lotheti

May 12, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - NARASARAOPET (PALNADU)

The Hindu Bureau
Palnadu district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti tries his hand at some farm work at Irlapadu village in Nadendla mandal on Friday.

Palnadu district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti tries his hand at some farm work at Irlapadu village in Nadendla mandal on Friday. | Photo Credit: VIJAYA KUMAR

The Palnadu district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti has taken up another initiative to effectively monitor the MGNREGA works on Friday, during his field visit to Irlapadu village in Nadendla mandal in the district. 

With a view to increasing transparency and efficiency in delivering MGNREGA works, the Collector directed the Project Director of DWMA and APNREGS to ensure that photographs of works were collected prior to their commencement and after completion at the time of releasing funds.

“Through this initiative, we can ensure transparency, increase efficiency and accountability in MGNREGA works in the district, while avoiding duplication,” Mr. Siva Sankar told The Hindu.

He visited the village as part of Gramodayam programme, under which he visits at least one village every Friday. Accompanied by some officials, he walked a few kilometres into the agriculture fields and interacted with the workers engaged in MGNREGA works. He enquired about the facilities for them at the work site. 

About 60% of the MGNREGA works are related to de-siltation of agricultural field channels in the current season, he said.

Later, the Collector conducted a counselling session on anaemia to the parents and adolescent girls in the village. 

He said students, farmers, farm workers, and other sections of people in the village interacted with him and conveyed their problems, some which he solved on the spot.

