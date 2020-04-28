Collect fee only after reopening of schools, panel directs managements

The Andhra Pradesh School Education and Monitoring Commission has issued orders on fee to be collected by private school managements for 2020-21 academic year.

As per its orders, fee should be collected only after reopening of schools and should be the same as was collected for the the first quarter last year.In his order, Andhra Pradesh School Education and Monitoring CommissionChairman Justice R. Kantha Rao said the fee should be collected in two instalments with a gap of 45 days between the two.

‘No exam till Class IX’

Under no circumstances admission should be denied to students and action would be taken in case of denial, he said. Also students from Class I to IX should be promoted for 2019-20 academic year without conducting any examination.

District Educational Officer B. Lingeswara Reddy said in a statement that if schools conducted examination for promotion their recognition would be cancelled permanently.