Collaboration of skills and ideas is vital for country’s development, says IIT-Hyderabad Director

School of Advanced Sciences of VIT-AP University, in association with the University of Southern Denmark, organises seminar on ‘Advanced Nanomaterials and Applications’

Published - July 11, 2024 07:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

IIT-Hyderabad Director B. Srinivasa Murthy on July 11 (Thursday) emphasised the importance of collaboration for development of the country.

Speaking at an international conference on ‘Advanced Nanomaterials and Applications’ organised by the School of Advanced Sciences, VIT-AP University, in association with the University of Southern Denmark, in virtual mode, Prof. Murty said, “For India to become Viksit Bharat, we need to focus on more products rather than more papers and this will be possible only when we have strong collaborations.”

He said people coming together and contributing their expertise to benefit a shared objective, project or mission can create synergy. “It is also an excellent way to encourage innovation and creativity. When individuals with diverse skills and backgrounds come together, it leads to the exchange of unique perspectives and ideas, he pointed out.

Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University S.V. Kota Reddy said the university had been supporting the faculty, research scholars and students in their research endeavours by providing seed grants to facilitate exploration of new ideas and carry out research.

Registrar Jagadish C. Mudiganti said that the institution was recognised as one of the fastest growing universities in the country.

Dean-School of Advanced Sciences (SAS) S. Srinivas gave an overview of the SAS. Associate Dean-SAS Rajanikant, Emeritus Professor V.R.K. Murthy, Assistant Professor Sandhya Sadanandan and others participated in the programme.

