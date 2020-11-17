Cold weather increases risk of epileptic seizures: experts

‘People with neurological conditions should take precautions’

The dip in temperature is a cause for worry for people suffering from neuro-related ailments as cold weather increases the risk of epileptic seizures. Sudden and excessive electrical discharges in the brain causes recurrent seizures or ‘fits’ as it is commonly known.

Epilepsy is the fourth common neurological disorder or ailment that can adversely affects people of any age group. The ailment is characterised by unpredictable or untimely seizures, which could lead to other health complications.

An awareness programme, organised by Medicover Hospitals, on the eve of National Epilepsy Day on Monday, K. Satya Rao, senior consultant interventional neurologist, said that a sudden drop in temperature increases the risk of epileptic seizures. People with pre-existing neurological conditions and living in areas, where temperatures fall drastically must ensure necessary medical support was within reach, and family members of such patients must be extra-cautious. Low atmospheric temperature could cause seizures even among patients with less severe epilepsy, he said.

Other precipitating factors include lack of sleep, fasting, stress, menstruation, bright flashes of light, too cold or too hot showers, skipping the doses of anti epileptic drugs and heavy alcohol intake, he said

Injuries during birth, infections involving the brain like meningitis and encephalitis, stroke, genetic disorders, electrolyte imbalance like deranged sodium levels and low sugar levels are some of the common causes.

“It is diagnosed after a person has had more than one seizure. It is also seen that all seizures are not because of epilepsy. There are several other conditions like very low blood sugar and fainting, which causes seizures. Mostly epilepsy is diagnosed in children and people over 65 years of age,” says CH. Vijay, consultant neurologist, KIMS ICON Hospital.

“Epilepsy is treatable but three-fourth of those affected by this disease in developing countries, do not get proper treatment. Approximately 10 million people in India are suffering from seizures that are associated with epilepsy,” he says.

Symptoms of epilepsy are loss of consciousness, muscles of arms, legs or face becoming stiff, different types of sensations like sort of pricking pins or needles in arms or legs and uncontrollable jerking motions in arms or legs.