Andhra Pradesh

Cold storages planned in villages, says Minister

The government is according top priority to the farm sector, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on construction of more godowns and cold storages at the village level for farmers’ benefit.

“The government has allocated funds to the tune of ₹15,000 crore for the development of such infrastructure,” he said.

The intention of the government is to enable farmers to sell their produce at their doorsteps, Mr. Kannababu said.

