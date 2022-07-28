Andhra Pradesh: Coir industry seeks helping hand from State, Central governments

National Coir Federation’s A.P. Chapter State secretary Mongam Srinivasa Rao speaking at a press conference at Laveru in Srikakulam district.

July 28, 2022 18:20 IST

Seven out of 14 industries have shut shop in North Andhra

A dwindling workforce and a reluctance to embrace new technologies is costing the coir industry in North Andhra dear, with seven out of 14 industries shutting shop in the last few years in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

The closure of these industries will have a direct impact on coconut farmers, who grow it in 25,000 acres in the region. The outer shell and husk of the coconut is used to make a variety of coir products, such as mats, rope, rugs, textiles, fiber scrubs, cleaning brushes, vegetable cleaners, and garden implements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although the coir industry is reaping modest profits in States like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the industry is going through a turbulent patch in Andhra Pradesh. Mongam Srinivasa Rao, State secretary of National Coir Federation’s A.P. chapter, tells The Hindu that the industry would be able to survive in North Andhra region only if the government extends its support in the form of power tariff subsidy and incentives for adoption of new technologies.

“Indian coir products enjoy a huge demand in the international market. However, lack of adoption of new techniques in production and marketing skills have become a bane for the industry. In this backdrop, we wanted to instill confidence among the entrepreneurs by holding meetings in all the districts of the State. A little support from the government would help them concentrate on reviving their business. It will also help provide employment to many people in rural areas,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao. He urged the State government to extend its helping hand to the industry which he said has faced immense losses due to the recent floods in the Godavari districts.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the Federation’s national president S.K. Gowthaman had urged the Ministry of Medium and Small Scale Industries Narayan Tatu Rane, Union Minister of State Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Coir Board Chairman D. Kuppuramu to promote the coir industry in all the States including Andhra Pradesh, stating that many people were keen to use environmentally-friendly products in their daily life.