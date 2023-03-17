ADVERTISEMENT

Coconut vendor stabs Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector with knife in Kakinada

March 17, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - KAKINADA

The victim has resorted to an attack for insisting to show documents pertaining to his van 

The Hindu Bureau

A coconut vendor reportedly stabbed an Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector, M. Chinna Rao, with a knife at Z.P. Centre in Kakinada city on March 17. Representational image. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A coconut vendor reportedly stabbed an Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector, M. Chinna Rao, with a knife at Z.P. Centre in Kakinada city on March 17. 

Mr. Chinna Rao is now battling for his life with injuries in Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada). The incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. In an official release, Kakinada DSP P. Murali Krishna Reddy has said; “Mr. Chinna Rao was reportedly attacked by the accused, Penta Venkata Durga Prasad after he asked him to show documents pertaining to the van parked by the roadside”. The accused parked his van to sell the coconuts. 

The accused resorted to the attack after Mr. Chinna Rao insisted to show the documents including vehicle insurance and license. On being alerted about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and admitted Mr. Chinna Rao to the hospital. “The accused has been arrested and the investigation is on”, said DSP Mr. Murali Krishna Reddy.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

