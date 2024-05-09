Coconut board need of the hour for Srikakulam district: Congress MP candidate

Srikakulam Congress MP candidate, Pedada Parameswara Rao, on Thursday said that the establishment of a coconut board on the lines of Kerala was the need of the hour to protect the interests of coconut farmers who were not getting remunerative prices for their produce.

Apart from Congress manifesto, he released the party’s Srikakulam manifesto in Tekkali of Srikakulam district. Speaking to media on the occasion, he said that the coconut board would benefit one lakh farmers, with the establishment of research centre, distribution of quality seeds, marketing facility for coconuts and others.

He promised to strive hard for the establishment of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), cold storage facilities for preservation of marine products, promotion of temple tourism, halts for 35 important trains in several stations of Srikakulam district, if he was elected in upcoming elections.

Mr. Parameswara Rao said that the issues of all Assembly constituencies which were part of the Parliament segment would be taken care by the party.

