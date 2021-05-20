Coco Cola donates oxygen concentrators

GUNTUR

20 May 2021 23:09 IST

Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages handed over a batch of EverFlo oxygen concentrators to the Guntur district administration. The machines were imported from Germany and were handed over in the presence of Joint Collector A.S Dinesh Kumar, Deputy Director Social Welfare, Madhusudana Rao and Manager, District Industries Centre, AV Patel.

The gesture is a part of the company’s nationwide COVID care plan, which includes setting up Oxygen plants, distributing free food kits and beverages to the needy, donating ICU and other medical emergency equipment to the government and charitable hospitals and facilitating vaccination camps and support programmes

Kamlesh Sharma, Chief Public Affairs and Communication Officer, HCCB, said it was a privilege in being able to serve the community at a time when the country combats a crisis of enormous proportions.

He also said that HCCB is also donating ventilators, ICU beds, ICU equipment, BiPAP machines and several other medical emergency amenities to several hospitals in Andhra Pradesh. Besides, hte company started distributing dry ration kits to the poor and underprivileged. It is also sponsoring free beverages at vaccination centres and to frontline workers.