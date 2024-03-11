ADVERTISEMENT

Cockroach found in ‘chicken curry’ at RGUKT Nuzvid IIIT canteen

March 11, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - NUZVID

The Hindu Bureau

Students from Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Nuzvid IIIT, were left shocked when they found a dead cockroach in the chicken curry served at their college mess. According to the students, they found the cockroach in curry on March 10 (Sunday). They immediately left the canteen without taking meals and expressed concern over the incident.

The students alleged that the contractor was not maintaining hygiene in the kitchen and storeroom. However, the kitchen staff said that a cockroach fell in one bowl while shifting the dishes from kitchen to the dining hall. The IIIT officials rushed to the spot and enquired about the incident. Later, the institute management constituted a committee to enquire into the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US