Cockroach found in ‘chicken curry’ at RGUKT Nuzvid IIIT canteen

March 11, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - NUZVID

The Hindu Bureau

Students from Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Nuzvid IIIT, were left shocked when they found a dead cockroach in the chicken curry served at their college mess. According to the students, they found the cockroach in curry on March 10 (Sunday). They immediately left the canteen without taking meals and expressed concern over the incident.

The students alleged that the contractor was not maintaining hygiene in the kitchen and storeroom. However, the kitchen staff said that a cockroach fell in one bowl while shifting the dishes from kitchen to the dining hall. The IIIT officials rushed to the spot and enquired about the incident. Later, the institute management constituted a committee to enquire into the incident.

