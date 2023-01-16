HamberMenu
Cockfights reach a crescendo despite police action; scores turn up at arenas in Andhra Pradesh

People watch the proceedings in large numbers turning a blind eye to the High Court ban on the bloodsport

January 16, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda
Cockfights being organised at Gandrai village of Jaggaiapeta mandal in NTR District on Monday. There is a blanket ban on cockfights.

Cockfights being organised at Gandrai village of Jaggaiapeta mandal in NTR District on Monday. There is a blanket ban on cockfights. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Cockfights and gambling continued rampantly on Monday, the third day of the Sankranti festivities, in Krishna and NTR districts even as police officials attempted to enforce the ban against the bloodsport.

As it was the last of the three-day harvest festival, scores of people including women and children visited the arenas to watch the cockfights at Edupugallu, Chodavaram, Ambapuram, Kondapavuluru, Vuyyuru, Kankipadu and Kothuru Tadepalli around Vijayawada and several other locations in Krishna and NTR districts. People from Telangana thronged bordering villages in NTR district to witness the cockfights.

Crores of rupees exchanged hands among the bettors in cockfights and gambling games at the arenas.

In Krishna district, 300 persons were arrested in 131 cases registered against cockfights during the past three days and 370 persons were arrested for gambling in 138 cases.

On Monday, 86 persons were arrested in 35 gambling cases and 54 persons were arrested in 26 cases against cockfights in the district.,

NTR district police also reportedly attacked cockfighting arenas and destroyed the rings in a few villages.

Krishna police also seized about 141 roosters and many knives used in cockfights during the three days.

Meanwhile, a man who was reportedly returning home from a cockfight arena was attacked by unidentified persons in Avanigadda of Krishna district. The victim, identified as Medikonda Anil of Sitayalanka, was shifted to hospital for treatment where he died in the early hours of Monday. Police are investigating the case.

