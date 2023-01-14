Cockfights, gambling in full swing in Andhra Pradesh as police and administration turn a blind eye

January 14, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Cockfights and gambling were conducted in full swing at many villages in Krishna and NTR districts around Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, the first day of the three-day Sankranti festivities.

In a brazen violation of the prohibition on cockfighting and gambling, arenas were set up in a ‘well-organised’ manner by organising committees formed with the support of local leaders and elected representatives in the pretext of ‘Sankranti celebrations’ at Edupugallu, Chodavaram, Ambapuram, Kondapavuluru, Gudivada and several other mandals of Krishna and NTR districts.

People thronged in large numbers to witness and take part in the cockfights with knives, and other activities facilitated at the arenas. Cockfighting rings were fortified with barbed fencing not to allow people other than those who would bet on the roosters. Elevated seating arrangements were made around the rings for people to witness the bloodsport.

Betting on each of the cockfighting matches was reportedly made for not less than ₹5,000, which extended up to lakhs of rupees. Also, wagers by spectators were made for not less than ₹500 a match.

Apart from cockfights, gambling games such as cards, roulette and others were organised at the Edupugallu arena. Organisers also made sure people could easily reach the arenas through the display of information on banners on the roads leading to the arenas.

Meanwhile, organisers have also put up makeshift toll gates and parking lots and collected parking fees ranging from ₹50 to ₹200 for motorcycles and cars depending on the proximity of the parking lot to the arena. However, police turned blind eye to the extravaganza around the traditional bloodsport despite the ban.