Cockfight organisers have a field day in Godavari region

January 14, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Despite police warnings, cockfights continue to be organised in the Godavari region, drawing a large number of punters. A few minor clashes, too, were reported from West Godavari and Eluru districts, according to sources.

Huge cockfighting venues have come up on the agricultural fields of Konaseema, Kaikaluru and Bhimavaram. Though police personnel had been deployed to prevent cockfights, they reportedly could not control the organisers owing to the latter’s affiliation to various political parties and public representatives, sources said. 

In West Godavari district, two groups clashed with each other following an argument over the sale of liquor at a venue under Pentapadu police limits. However, no untoward incident was reported, sources said. 

