GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cockfight organisers have a field day in Godavari region

January 14, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Despite police warnings, cockfights continue to be organised in the Godavari region, drawing a large number of punters. A few minor clashes, too, were reported from West Godavari and Eluru districts, according to sources.

Huge cockfighting venues have come up on the agricultural fields of Konaseema, Kaikaluru and Bhimavaram. Though police personnel had been deployed to prevent cockfights, they reportedly could not control the organisers owing to the latter’s affiliation to various political parties and public representatives, sources said. 

In West Godavari district, two groups clashed with each other following an argument over the sale of liquor at a venue under Pentapadu police limits. However, no untoward incident was reported, sources said. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.