Coastal mandals in Guntur district placed on high alert

GUNTUR

24 November 2020 23:30 IST

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar has asked the Revenue, Police and Panchayat Raj Department staff to be on high alert in view of the heavy rain and strong gales expected to occur under the impact of Cyclone Nivar.

The Collector, who held a video-conference with the officers, said that the coastal mandals of Repalle, Nizampatnam, and Bapatla could be affected and said that 16 multi-purpose rehabilitation centres were being set up to evacuate in case of emergency.

Advertising

Advertising

A 24-hour call centre would be set up at the Collectorate. The Collector said that 35 villages have been identified as vulnerable and asked the revenue staff and police to be on high alert.

The Rythu Bharosa Kendra would be the nodal centre for disseminating all information. The RBKs would be equipped with communication technologies to pass on information, he said.

Earlier, the Collector, along with Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar and Superintendents of Police R.N. Ammireddy and Vishal Gunni, took part in the video-conference with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.