Coastal mandals in Bapatla placed on high alert

Leaves cancelled; 24-hour toll-free number provided

Leaves cancelled; 24-hour toll-free number provided

The coastal regions in Guntur and Bapatla districts have been placed on high alert in view of cyclonic storm Asani.

Guntur Collector M. Venugopal Reddy said that all line departments, such as revenue, police, electricity and agriculture have been placed on high alert and leaves for employees have been cancelled.

A 24-hour toll-free number 0863-2234014 and WhatsApp no 8121689739 has been provided in view of the emergency.

In Bapatla , Collector Vijaya Krishnan and Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, inspected the Suryalanka beach front and monitored the situation. The SP said that necessary steps would be taken to evacuate people in case of high tide.