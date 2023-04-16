Coastal districts of A.P. reel under heatwave conditions

April 16, 2023 03:48 am | Updated 08:41 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh continue to reel under severe heatwave and heatwave conditions.

On Saturday, 13 mandals in Anakapalli (10 mandals), Kakinada (2) and Vizianagaram (1) experienced severe heatwave conditions, while 55 mandals in Anakapalli (12), Vizianagaram (11), Kakinada (6), Parvathipuram Manyam (4), Visakhapatnam (4), East Godavari (4), Srikakulam (3), Konaseema (3), Krishna (3), West Godavari (2), Nandyal (1), NTR (1), and Eluru (1) districts experienced heatwave conditions as per AP State Disaster Management Authority.

On Sunday too, many mandals in the coastal districts are likely to experience severe heatwave and heatwave conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju (1), Anankapalli (1), Kakinada (1), and Parvathipuram Manyam (3) districts are likely to experience severe heatwave conditions. Most of the mandals in Anakapalli, East Godavari, Guntur, Kakinada, NTR and Vizianagaram are likely to witness heatwave conditions. In all, 174 mandals across the State are likely to experience heatwave conditions on Sunday.

The maximum temperatures (above 40 degrees Celsius) recorded in various stations are as follows: Tuni (42.4), Amadalavalasa (42.2), Kurnool (41.3), Ongole (41.3), Kadapa (41.2), Amaravati (40.9), Kalavacharla (40.9), Bapatla (40.7), Vizianagaram (40.6), Kavali (40.5) and Venkataramannagudem (40.0).

The India Meterological Department has also warned of severe heatwave conditions during the next two to three days in coastal areas of the State.