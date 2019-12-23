Coastal Bar federations gear up for stir

The Bar federations of West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts have resolved to fight against the proposed shifting of the Capital from Amaravati, and the High Court (HC) from Nelapadu in Guntur district to Kurnool.

In an urgent meeting at the office of the Bezawada Bar Association here on Sunday, a Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Bar Federations led by chairman Chalasani Ajay Kumar decided to abstain from court duties from December 23 to 27 and organise Chalo High Court on December 24.

This will be followed by a protest at Prakasam Barrage on December 26 along with political parties, farmers and civil society organisations.

Crucial decision on Dec. 27

It (JAC) sought the support of all parties for mounting pressure on the State government to force it to drop the idea of shifting the capital from Amaravati in the name of decentralisation. The course of action will be decided on December 27.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wished that the State should have legislative, executive and judicial capitals in Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool and a few days later the expert committee led by retired IAS officer G. Nageswara Rao recommended that the capital functions should be distributed.

As far as the HC is concerned, it should be set up in Kurnool as per the Sribagh Pact, the panel suggested.

Advocates from coastal districts recently protested against the shifting of the HC to Rayalaseema and appealed to Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari for retaining the HC at the existing location.

Justice Maheswari and his predecessor Justice C. Praveen Kumar had personally spoken to advocates through a video - conference and made them end the protests by suggesting that they have legal remedies if the government proceeds with shifting of the HC.