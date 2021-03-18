Coastal Aquaculture Authority’s facilitation centre inaugurated

18 March 2021 23:02 IST

Commissioner of Fisheries K. Kannababu and Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA), Chennai, Member-Secretary V. Kripa inaugurated the Extended Office of the CAA, a facilitation centre, on the premises of the office of the Fisheries Commissioner at Poranki on Thursday.

Mr. Kannababu said that several initiatives had been taken by the State government for regulation and control of the aquaculture and its business operations to ensure quality feed and seed.

He said the CAA Facilitation Centre would help the aquaculture sector of the State in various aspects, including achieving 100% registration of Coastal Aquaculture Farms and aqua business operations, registration and renewal with the simplified process and deemed provisions, online applications, brooder and seed quality control in shrimp hatcheries, disease surveillance, strict vigilance against the use of antibiotics and others.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Kripa said that the CAA facilitation centre would put in all efforts to address the issues being faced in the sector and towards ensuring sustainable growth. She commended the initiatives taken by the State government and opined that other States should emulate them.