Coastal Aquaculture Authority’s facilitation centre inaugurated

Commissioner of Fisheries K. Kannababu and Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA), Chennai, Member-Secretary V. Kripa inaugurated the Extended Office of the CAA, a facilitation centre, on the premises of the office of the Fisheries Commissioner at Poranki on Thursday.
Mr. Kannababu said that several initiatives had been taken by the State government for regulation and control of the aquaculture and its business operations to ensure quality feed and seed.
He said the CAA Facilitation Centre would help the aquaculture sector of the State in various aspects, including achieving 100% registration of Coastal Aquaculture Farms and aqua business operations, registration and renewal with the simplified process and deemed provisions, online applications, brooder and seed quality control in shrimp hatcheries, disease surveillance, strict vigilance against the use of antibiotics and others.
Ms. Kripa said that the CAA facilitation centre would put in all efforts to address the issues being faced in the sector and towards ensuring sustainable growth. She commended the initiatives taken by the State government and opined that other States should emulate them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath