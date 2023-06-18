Coastal Andhra Pradesh experiences heatwave conditions on Sunday

June 18, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Most coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh continued to experience extremely hot weather on Sunday. As many as 217 mandals of 19 districts experienced severe heatwave conditions while 145 mandals in 18 districts experienced heatwave conditions.

A majority of these mandals were in Anakapalli, Bapatla, East Godavari, Eluru, Guntur, Kakinada, Konaseema, Krishna, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam Vizianagaram, West Godavari, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

The maximum temperature in the State touched 43.4 degrees Celsius at Kalavacharla. It was followed by Bapatla (43.2), Amadalavalasa (42.7), Kakinada (42.1), Machilipatnam (42.0), Jangamaheswara Puram (42.0), Ongole (41.8), Tuni (41.7), Gannavaram-Vijayawada (41.4), Visakhapatnam Airport (41.4), Narsapur (41.4), Kavali (40.9), Amaravati (40.8), Nandigama (40.6) and Nandyal (40.0).

It is for the first time in the last 10 years that many stations, including those in Narsapur, Ongole, Tuni, Vijayawada-Gannavaram, Bapatla and Kakinada, have recorded their highest maximum temperature in the third week of June. Till date, the highest maximum temperature at these stations were recorded in the first or second week of the month.

Meanwhile, 23 mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Bapatla, East Godavari, Eluru and Krishna districts are likely to experience severe heatwave conditions whereas 330 mandals in 20 districts are likely to experience heatwave conditions.

As per IMD, isolated and scattered light to moderate rains are likely in most of the districts on June 19 and June 20. The northern limit of the monsoon continues to pass through Ratnagiri, Puttaparti and Sriharikota areas of the State.