Coast Guard to celebrate 75 years of independence

KAKINADA

14 March 2021 00:35 IST

Fisherfolk of coastal villages to join in the festivities

The Indian Coast Guard has commenced the two-week celebrations as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’, touring coastal villages to mark 75 years of independence, with the fisherfolk community on the Kakinada coast.

The celebrations were launched on Friday and will conclude on March 21 in East Godavari district.

Indian Coast Guard (Kakinada) Assistant Commandant Surendra Lakra and A.P. Marine Police have already covered three fisherfolk villages — Chinna Valasala, Ch. B.V. Palem and Ramannapalem on the Kakinada coast — where they are celebrating with the locals and explained to them the glory of independence.

“We have prepared a plan to conduct various events for the fisherfolk as part of the two-week celebrations. The events include a motorcycle rally and a medical camp. A large number of people are joining in the celebrations from each village,” Asst. Commandant Lakra said.