Coast Guard ships reach Yangon

Indian Coast Guard ships Sujay and Sarojini Naidu on their last leg of two nations overseas deployment have entered Yangon, Myanmar, Monday.

Maritime search

The ship sailed out from Mongla in Bangladesh on January 9.

The visit is aimed at enhancing interactions and bilateral cooperation in the field of maritime search and rescue, pollution response and anti-piracy between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the maritime law agency in Myanmar.

The ships will stay put in Yangon till January 16.

Training sessions

The ship the team will conduct training session and stage demonstrations on marine pollution, anti-smuggling and unregulated and illegal fishing for the Navy personnel in Myanmar.

The commanding officers of both the ships will call on the Ambassador at the Embassy of India and various military and civil dignitaries of Myanmar.

The ships will be opened for the visit of local schoolchildren and personnel from the Myanmar Navy, a realese issued by the Indian Coast Guard said here on Monday.

Community activities

Apart from professional engagements, the Indian Coast Guard ships will also conduct community social activities and host reception for military and civil dignitaries onboard.

ICGS Sujay is under the command of DIG Anurag Kaushik and ICGS Sarojini Naidu is under Command of Commandant Sumit Dhiman.