Coast Guard ships enter Trincomalee port

Training sessions to be organised

Indian Coast Guard Ships Veera and Abheek, which are on overseas deployment to Sri Lanka and Maldives, have entered Trincomalee port on Sunday.

India and Sri Lanka share a common maritime boundary on which maritime surveillance is being maintained by both the countries with an aim to help fishermen at sea who may need assistance.

During the stay, the ships’ command team will have professional interaction with the team from the Sri Lankan Coast Guard.

The training sessions will be held on boat handling, visit board search and seizure (VBSS) and oil spill response.

Apart from professional engagements, the Indian Coast Guard ships will also be visited by Sri Lankan military and civil dignitaries.

