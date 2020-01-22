Andhra Pradesh

Coast Guard ship on goodwill visit

It will cover four West Asian countries on its voyage

Indian Coast Guard Ship Samudra Paheredar, a specialised Pollution Control Vessel, is on a goodwill visit to the ports of Muscat (Oman), Doha (Qatar), Dammam (Saudi Arabia) and Port Rashid (UAE) from January 18 to February 4.

On her first leg, the ship entered port Sultan Qaboos in Muscat on January 18.

During her stay at Muscat, cross deck visit was undertaken for professional exchange between maritime agencies of both countries.

The ship’s pollution response team carried out training sessions and practical demonstrations of its pollution response capabilities to the personnel of Royal Oman Police Coast Guard (ROPCG). The ship crew will also interact with ROPCG in the fields of maritime security, search and rescue, pollution response and anti-piracy.

The ship’s visit to four west Asian countries will showcase the Indian shipbuilding capabilities, particularly that of building a pollution control ship.

