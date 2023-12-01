ADVERTISEMENT

Coast Guard rescues 11 fishermen off Kakinada coast after boat catches fire mid-sea

December 01, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KAKINADA

A Kakinada-based Coast Guard vessel rushed to the spot after being alerted by a Reliance patrolling vessel at 7.30 a.m.; the boat was left to sink in the sea

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

ICG personnel bringing back 11 fishermen to safety off the Kakinada coast on Friday after their boat caught fire in a cylinder blast. The entire fish catch was burnt, the fishermen rued.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG-Kakinada) personnel on Friday rescued 11 fishermen after their boat caught fire mid-sea following a cylinder blast off the Kakinada coast.

The incident occurred at around 7.30 a.m. on Friday when the 11-member crew, all hailing from to Kakinada city, was returning on their fishing boat (IND AP MM49). The fishing boat was loaded with catch after their three-day deep-sea fishing.

“A patrolling vessel of Reliance Group sighted the fishing boat in flames and immediately alerted us. We scrambled our rescue team which brought all the 11 fishermen back to safety,” sources in ICG-Kakinada told The Hindu

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The fishermen reportedly jumped off their stricken boat after it caught fire, and managed to stay afloat until help arrived. “The fishing boat sank along with the entire catch,” sources said.

According to Kakinada District Fisheries Officer P.V. Satyanarayana, the rescued fishermen have been identified as Veerababu, S. Narayana, P. Satyam, Ch. Nagoor, P. Nookaraju, P. Tata Rao, A. Kanakaraju, K. Stayanarayana, P. Satish, P. Dharma Rao and D. Veerababu.

All of them are in the 30-55 age group. Fisheries officials conducted a preliminary medical check-up of the rescued fishermen after which they were reunited with their families.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US