Coast Guard personnel take part in clean- up drive at NTR Beach

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG-Kakinada) personnel on Saturday cleaned up the NTR Beach collecting the solid and plastic waste on the beach as part of the International Coastal Clean-Up Day-2021.

ICG Kakinada Station Commander Venu Madhav and Assistant Commandant Surendra Lakra on Saturday led the drive on the beach and later handed over the non-biodegradable waste to the Kakinada Municipal Corporation.

The ICG authorities have interacted with the public and visitors on the beach, appealing to them to keep the beach clean round the year.

“The drive aims at keeping the city beach clean and leave a message among the public on the need of maintenance of the beach to attract more visitors,” said Mr. Venu Mahdav and Mr. Surendra Lakra.