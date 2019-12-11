Andhra Pradesh

Coast Guard officials meet Governor

They brief him about infrastructure development and berthing issues

Additional Director General (Eastern Seaboard) of Indian Coast Guard V.S. Pathania, PTM, TM, and Commander Coast Guard (East) Inspector General S. Paramesh, PTM, TM, and other officers called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan here on Wednesday.

The officials discussed the maritime security issues and how the Coast Guard can work in tandem with the marine police to establish ‘hub and spoke’ concept effectively.

The officers also briefed the Governor on the infrastructure development and berthing issues affecting Coast Guard in the State. The safety issue of fishermen, their well being at sea, issuing warning to fishermen during natural calamities, including efforts of Coast Guard towards community interaction and integration were discussed.

