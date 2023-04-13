ADVERTISEMENT

Coast Guard holds mock oil slick clean-up drive off Kakinada coast

April 13, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KAKINADA

ICG units from Chennai and Kakinada conduct the three-day shoreline drive in which 100 tonnes of oil slick was simulated

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

The Indian Coast Guard conducting a Regional Pollution Response Exercise (RPREX-2023) to check the operational efficiency of ICG units, off the Kakinada coast on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Regional Pollution Response Exercise (RPREX-23) concluded on Thursday off the Kakinada coast with a mock shoreline clean-up drive that demonstrated the response to an oil slick at NTR beach in Kakinada city.

Indian Coast Guard’s teams from Chennai and Kakinada conducted the shoreline clean-up drive, in which a simulation of 100 tonnes of oil slick was created for the mock drive. At least 150 volunteers representing various stakeholders participated in the drive.

Oil handling companies including Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Vedanta, Reliance Industries Limited, and Kakinada Sea Port Limited participated in the drive. They displaced their capabilities of facing the oil spills and preparedness for the shoreline clean-up. 

Preparedness

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the shoreline clean-up drive, ICG-Kakinada Commandant T.R.K. Rao has said that the RPREX-23 exercise has been concluded following the assessment of the preparedness on facing the oil spills and marine pollutions in the Krishna-Godavari basin.

Officials from the A.P. Pollution Control Board, Revenue and other officials were present.

