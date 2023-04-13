HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coast Guard holds mock oil slick clean-up drive off Kakinada coast

ICG units from Chennai and Kakinada conduct the three-day shoreline drive in which 100 tonnes of oil slick was simulated

April 13, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KAKINADA

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
The Indian Coast Guard conducting a Regional Pollution Response Exercise (RPREX-2023) to check the operational efficiency of ICG units, off the Kakinada coast on Thursday.

The Indian Coast Guard conducting a Regional Pollution Response Exercise (RPREX-2023) to check the operational efficiency of ICG units, off the Kakinada coast on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Regional Pollution Response Exercise (RPREX-23) concluded on Thursday off the Kakinada coast with a mock shoreline clean-up drive that demonstrated the response to an oil slick at NTR beach in Kakinada city.

Indian Coast Guard’s teams from Chennai and Kakinada conducted the shoreline clean-up drive, in which a simulation of 100 tonnes of oil slick was created for the mock drive. At least 150 volunteers representing various stakeholders participated in the drive.

Oil handling companies including Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Vedanta, Reliance Industries Limited, and Kakinada Sea Port Limited participated in the drive. They displaced their capabilities of facing the oil spills and preparedness for the shoreline clean-up. 

Preparedness

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the shoreline clean-up drive, ICG-Kakinada Commandant T.R.K. Rao has said that the RPREX-23 exercise has been concluded following the assessment of the preparedness on facing the oil spills and marine pollutions in the Krishna-Godavari basin.

Officials from the A.P. Pollution Control Board, Revenue and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.