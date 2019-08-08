Coast Guard deploys ships, aircraft as depression looms

With the intensification of a depression over the western Bay of Bengal into a deep depression, Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft have been deployed along the coast of Odisha, West Bengal and north-coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The ships and aircraft will shepherd fishing boats at sea to safer locations and provide assistance to vessels in distress.

The aircraft and ships have also been cautioning fishermen at sea about the adverse weather likely to be encountered. The Coastal Radar Operating Stations in Paradip and Haldia are also making announcements in the local language to caution the fishermen, said a release from the ICG.

In addition, Coast Guard teams are visiting fishing hamlets and have issued bulk SMSes to fishermen and boat owners, and are broadcasting weather advisories on FM channels to caution fishermen from venturing into the sea. The Coast Guard is maintaining a close watch on the situation by deploying both surface and air assets, said a senior official.