Coal shortage continues to cripple thermal power plants in Andhra Pradesh

‘Among the four plants, NTTPS is teetering on the brink with stocks enough for 0.83 days’

The Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) in the State continue to face coal shortages due to the prevailing crisis.

The total opening balance of coal at all plants was 2,14,468 MT (Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station – 28,211 MT, Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant – 40,474 MT, Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station – 1,18,366 MT, and Hinduja – 27,417 MT) on May 4, a bulletin issued by the Energy Department said.

The NTTPS received 23,902 MT, RTPP 20,180 MT, SDSTPS 9,144 MT and Hinduja 13,258 MT. The balance after consumption at NTTPS was 23,777 MT, RTPP 44,054 MT, SDSTPS 1,14,459 MT, and Hinduja 40,675 MT.

The average quantity of coal required per day for full generation in the case of NTTPS was 28,500 MT, RTPP 21,000 MT, SDSTPS 19,000 MT, and Hinduja 9,600 MT.

Of the four TPPs, NTTPS was especially teetering on the brink on Wednesday with stock that would last just 0.83 days.

RTPP was a notch better with buffer stock enough for 2.10 days. The stocks at Hinduja and SDSTPS would be sufficient for 4.24 days and 6.02 days respectively.

The DISCOMs met 200.808 Million Units (MU) of power demand on May 4, whereas the total demand met the same day in 2021 was 202.855 MU. The peak demand during the day was 9,711 MW at 11.47 a.m. compared to 10,200 MW met the same day in 2021. The average demand during the day was 8,374 MW.