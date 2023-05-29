HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM’s visit to Pathikonda postponed to June 1

May 29, 2023 06:34 am | Updated 06:34 am IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

The proposed visit of Cheif Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Pathikonda in Kurnool district on May 30 has been postponed to June 1. The Chief Minister, during this visit, is scheduled to distribute the benefits of Rythu Bharosa scheme to farmers and agricultural land owners.

District Collector G. Srijana, in a statement on Sunday, said that the visit slated for May 30 had been postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances. The Chief Minister is scheduled to distribute Rythu Bharosa benefits and input subsidy for agriculture and horticulture crop damage on June 1.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.