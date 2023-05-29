CM’s visit to Pathikonda postponed to June 1

May 29, 2023 06:34 am | Updated 06:34 am IST - KURNOOL

The proposed visit of Cheif Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Pathikonda in Kurnool district on May 30 has been postponed to June 1. The Chief Minister, during this visit, is scheduled to distribute the benefits of Rythu Bharosa scheme to farmers and agricultural land owners.

District Collector G. Srijana, in a statement on Sunday, said that the visit slated for May 30 had been postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances. The Chief Minister is scheduled to distribute Rythu Bharosa benefits and input subsidy for agriculture and horticulture crop damage on June 1.