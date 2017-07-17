Andhra Pradesh

‘CM’s residence, other illegal buildings polluting Krishna’

Water woes: Former Information Commissioner P. Vijaya Babu (left) and others at a press conference in Vijayawada .   | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

66 such structures on either side of river: Vijaya Babu

Former Information Commissioner and convener of Better Andhra Pradesh (BAP), a recently established organisation, P. Vijaya Babu on Sunday said the illegal constructions on the banks of the Krishna in the capital region were polluting the river.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Vijaya Babu demanded that the government immediately remove the illegal structures that were built in violation of the River Conservancy Act.

He said the laboratory reports of the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) test had revealed that the pollution in the Krishna river was far above the permissible limit.

“Such water is not suitable for human consumption but both Krishna and Guntur district people are being supplied with the same as drinking water,” he alleged.

"The CM himself got a building built against the River Conservancy Act as his official residence. The Act specifies that no structure should be built within 500 meters from the river course. On the river bank in Krishna district, there are 18 buildings and on the side of Guntur district there are 48 buildings. Water Resources Minister D. Umamaheswara Rao who visited the illegal structures promised action and issued notices to all the owners in 2015 but there was no follow up,” Mr. Vijaya Babu said.

D.S.S.V. Prasad Babu, co-convener of BAP and convener of the High Court Advocates Committee, said the Chief Minister should immediately vacate the building on the river bank and remove all the structures built illegally.

