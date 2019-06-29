CM’s ‘Praja Darbar’ from tomorrow

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold ‘Praja Darbar’ and address grievances personally from the public at the Chief Minister’s camp office attached to his residence in Tadepalli from July 1.

The Chief Minister will interact with the public everyday, except on days he is out of station or has an early morning engagement, for around an hour before he leaves for the Secretariat or the Assembly, according to official sources.

Former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao was the first to introduce the ‘Praja darbar’ system in a rudimentary fashion. It was however streamlined when Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister.

The petitioners will be registered on a ‘first come first served’ basis and given tokens/ passes, a comfortable place to sit and provided drinking water and other facilities. Depending on the time available to the Chief Minister, between 60 and 80 persons would have a chance to meet him and submit their grievances. Rajasekhara Reddy even entertained petitions from the public even at the Secretariat. The ‘Praja darbar’ system slowly became defunct when N. Kiran Kumar Reddy and K. Rosaiah were the Chief Ministers. After the capital shifted to Amaravati, former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu did not hold regular ‘Praja darbar’, but received grievances from the public on a daily basis at his convenience.

Timing

Officials expect that most of the grievances will be about housing, allotment of land, housing and health. A decision is yet to be taken on whether to hold it between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. or 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.