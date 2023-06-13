HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yuva Galam: Kadapa dist. attracts biggest crowds in Rayalaseema, says TDP

June 13, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau,A.D. Rangarajan
TDP Polit Bureau member and district in-charge R. Sreenivasa Reddy addressing a media conference in Kadapa on Tuesday.

TDP Polit Bureau member and district in-charge R. Sreenivasa Reddy addressing a media conference in Kadapa on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has claimed that the Yuva Galam padayatra of the party’s national general secretary Nara Lokesh saw the biggest crowd in Kadapa among all the other districts of Rayalaseema, considered to be the bastion of YSR Congress Party.

The walkathon ended in the Rayalaseema region on Tuesday.

At a media conference here on Tuesday, TDP Polit Bureau member and Kadapa district in-charge R. Sreenivasa Reddy said: “From Jammalamadugu to Badvel, the response was thoroughly encouraging, and the cadre is buoyed,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said that the programme’s huge success in Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s native district had become a bitter pill to swallow for the YSR Congress Party leaders who, he alleged, had unleashed all forms of propaganda to belittle its success.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.