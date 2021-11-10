CMs’ meet kindles hope for early solution to irrigation, border disputes

People’s representatives welcome joint statement

People’s representatives hailed the joint statement issued by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik that both the States would find amicable solutions to the issues pertaining to Jhanjavati project in Vizianagaram district and Neradi barrage on the Vamsadhara river in Srikakulam district.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, who accompanied Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Bhubaneswar meeting, said that setting up of an institutional mechanism by both the States to resolve the pressing issues including construction of Neradi barrage would be a boon to Srikakulam district.

“The Neradi barrage project, which had been pending since 1962, will ensure supply of the Vamsadhara waters to nearly 1 lakh acres,” he said.

Srikakulam MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao said that friendly relations between the two States would help people of both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Parvatipuram MLA Alajangi Jogarao thanked both the Chief Ministers for taking initiatives to clear all the hurdles for the construction of Jhanjavati project which was designed in 1976.

Jhanjavati project

“Around 848 acres of land within the jurisdiction of Odisha is needed for the completion of Jhanjavati project. It will provide water to nearly 24,000 acres in the backward Parvatipuram division. We hope that the project will be completed soon with the initiative of the two Chief Ministers. The people of this region will be thankful to Odisha forever, if project is completed without delay,” said Mr. Jogarao.

Saluru MLA Peedika Rajannadora hailed the joint statement which mentioned the issues pertaining to disputed Kotia villages. “The issue needs an amicable solution to put a full stop to the tension in the villages on the inter-State border,” he said.

The people’s representatives from Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts eagerly waited for the outcome of the meeting of both the Chief Ministers in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday evening.

Earlier in the day, they met Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who came to attend for a marriage function of Pathapatnam MLA Reddi Shanti’s daughter and IAS officer Vedita. Along with Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitharam, Minister for Animal Husbandry and other people’s representatives welcomed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Pathapatnam.

Some people’s representatives submitted memorandums to the Chief Minister, explaining the problems about inter-State border dispute and Vamsadhara Phase-2 project.

After the completion of his tour in Srikakulam district, the Chief Minister arrived in Visakhapatnam in a helicopter and from there he left for Bhubaneswar in a special plane.