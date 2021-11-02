Andhra PradeshVIJAYAWADA 02 November 2021 00:58 IST
Comments
CM’s humility wins hearts at YSR awards ceremony
Updated: 02 November 2021 00:59 IST
VIJAYAWADA
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy displayed humility during the presentation of the YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards on Monday.
Dalit poet and scholar Katti Padma Rao, one of the Lifetime Achievement awardees, came onto the dais on a wheelchair and was struggling to stand up to receive the award.
Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy adjusted the footrests so that the poet could sit comfortably and receive the award.
More In Andhra Pradesh
Read more...