CM’s humility wins hearts at YSR awards ceremony

02 November 2021 00:58 IST

VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy displayed humility during the presentation of the YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards on Monday.

Dalit poet and scholar Katti Padma Rao, one of the Lifetime Achievement awardees, came onto the dais on a wheelchair and was struggling to stand up to receive the award.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy adjusted the footrests so that the poet could sit comfortably and receive the award.

