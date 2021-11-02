Andhra Pradesh

CM’s humility wins hearts at YSR awards ceremony

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA 02 November 2021 00:58 IST
Updated: 02 November 2021 00:59 IST

VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy displayed humility during the presentation of the YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards on Monday.

Dalit poet and scholar Katti Padma Rao, one of the Lifetime Achievement awardees, came onto the dais on a wheelchair and was struggling to stand up to receive the award.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy adjusted the footrests so that the poet could sit comfortably and receive the award.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...