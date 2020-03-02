Andhra Pradesh

CM’s Dashboard portal down, to be upgraded

The State government’s CORE Dashboard (Chief Minister’s Office Real-time Executive Dashboard), a portal with real-time data of the government’s schemes, has been down for at least a couple of days.

The Dashboard by the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department makes information about all the government schemes transparent besides providing data analytics and visualisations on performances of various departments.

However, the officials concerned said that the portal was temporarily down as it was going to be upgraded soon.

The portal was once upgraded in the past and the same was rolled back due to technical issues. The dashboard, which was still not accessible at the time of writing, provides key information for the government authorities as well as the public.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2020 11:50:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/cms-dashboard-portal-down-to-be-upgraded/article30966332.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY