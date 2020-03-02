CM’s Dashboard portal down, to be upgraded

The State government’s CORE Dashboard (Chief Minister’s Office Real-time Executive Dashboard), a portal with real-time data of the government’s schemes, has been down for at least a couple of days.
The Dashboard by the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department makes information about all the government schemes transparent besides providing data analytics and visualisations on performances of various departments.
However, the officials concerned said that the portal was temporarily down as it was going to be upgraded soon.
The portal was once upgraded in the past and the same was rolled back due to technical issues. The dashboard, which was still not accessible at the time of writing, provides key information for the government authorities as well as the public.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.