CM’s Dashboard portal down, to be upgraded

The State government’s CORE Dashboard (Chief Minister’s Office Real-time Executive Dashboard), a portal with real-time data of the government’s schemes, has been down for at least a couple of days.

The Dashboard by the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department makes information about all the government schemes transparent besides providing data analytics and visualisations on performances of various departments.

However, the officials concerned said that the portal was temporarily down as it was going to be upgraded soon.

The portal was once upgraded in the past and the same was rolled back due to technical issues. The dashboard, which was still not accessible at the time of writing, provides key information for the government authorities as well as the public.