CMO officials ask Arudra to submit estimate for her daughter’s treatment

The woman allegedly attempted suicide by cutting her wrist in front of the Chief Minister’s camp office

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
November 02, 2022 20:19 IST

A woman, Rajulapudi Arudra,  who hails from Rayudupalem of Kakinada, allegedly attempted suicide by cutting her wrist in front of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s camp office on Wednesday. She was shifted to a hospital immediately.  

There were reports that the woman was denied permission to meet Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, which allegedly prompted her to cut her wrist. 

According to information,  Ms. Aruda met officials in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), who informed her to send estimates for the treatment of her daughter. The CMO officials also directed Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector to take necessary action immediately. The District Collector was asked to discuss the matter with the doctors concerned and follow up with the CMRF, official sources said. 

The officials said that Ms. Arudra lodged a complaint with Kakinada SP at the Spandana programme on September 12 that the police constables were obstructing the sale of her properties near Annavaram. The SP initiated departmental action against the two constables, including a gunman of Minister Dadishetti Raja.  The duo were sent to AR from the intelligence wing. An FIR was also lodged, and an enquiry was going on. Both the constables approached the court urging to stay the departmental action against them. The High Court gave a stay for 8 weeks on October 30. The court directed that no action should be taken until further orders. As alleged by the petitioner, the constable was not serving as gunman of the MLA, officials said. 

Ms. Arudra claimed that she had two immovable properties, one at Annavaram in the Kakinada district and another at  Amalapuram. The petitioner’s husband, Bhuvaneswar, was the fifth child of Rajulapudi Vaikuntha Rao. Somasekhar Rao was the fourth child. Vaikuntha Rao wrote an unregistered will in the name of his wife Sitamma. Subsequently, Sitamma wrote an unregistered will on August 15, 2007, that Mr. Bhuvaneswar could enjoy the property till his death but cannot sell the properties. The property would be transferred to Bharat, son of Rajulapudi Somasekhar, after the death of Mr. Bhuvaneswar. 

The petitioner wanted to sell the property to meet the medical expenses of her daughter Sai Lakshmi Chandra. Following this, Mr. Bharat Kumar filed a case in the Senior Civil Judge court at Amalapuram. Ms. Arudra filed a complaint in this regard in the Spandana programme on September 26, and an FIR was lodged on September 29. Further enquiries revealed that a civil dispute case was going in court, officials said.

