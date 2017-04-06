CMFRI testing mass cultivation of fish breed in Krishna estuary

The Visakhapatnam-based Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI)’s scientists have launched their research on feasibility of mass cultivation of Orange-spotted grouper, one of the high value marine fish species, in Krishna district.

Orange-spotted grouper (Epinephelus coioides) is known as ‘Estuary cod’, which inhabits the tropical mangrove, open and shallow sea, coral reef, intertidal flats, lagoons and estuaries. A team of CMFRI scientists led by Sekhar Megharajan on Saturday began cultivation of Orange-spotted grouper in a local brackishwater pond and cage that floats on the Krishna in Nagayalanka mandal. “The bloodstock of Orange-spotted grouper has been developed in our in-house laboratory in Visakhapatnam in 2013. The wild grouper was collected from an estuary in Visakhapatnam for developing its breed in huge quantity,” Mr. Sekhar Megharajan told The Hindu. The CMFRI is engaged in testing the grouper breed in Kottapalem and Nagayalanka in Krishna district and Visakhapatnam. “This is the first attempt by the CMFRI wing to cultivate the grouper, the breed developed in the laboratories, in the open ponds and cages. We will supply the seed in a huge quantity based on the results and survival rate of the breed,” added Mr. Sekhar Megharajan.

The CMFRI collaborates with Nagayalanka-based aqua farmer Lanka Sekhar for testing the grouper cultivation in floating cages. The success of the experiment could be claimed if the growth rate of the grouper reaches one kilogram within one year. The locations where grouper cultivation is being tested by the CMFRI are surrounded by estuary, backwaters and dense mangrove forest cover.CMFRI Director A. Gopalakrishnan and other scientists Shubhadeep Ghosh, Ritesh Sanjan and B. Xavier were part of the team that developed the grouper breed.