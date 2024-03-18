CMFRI, AU experts to study impact of ONGC’s seismic survey on marine ecosystem at Eastern Offshore

March 18, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KAKINADA

The experts from the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI-Visakhapatnam) and Andhra University (AU-Visakhapatnam) have been roped in to carry out a scientific survey on the impact of the proposed seismic survey on marine ecosystem in the KG-DWN-98/2 block area, 35 kilometers off the Kakinada coast in Andhra Pradesh.

On March 18 (Monday), the Eastern Offshore authorities of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) constituted a nine-member expert committee to study the impact of the seismic survey on the marine biology and ecosystem, and livelihood of the fisherfolk to suggest viable solutions to minimise any adverse impact, if any, to proceed with the survey.

In the first week of March, the ONGC had to put on hold its seismic survey in the KG-DWN-98/2 block areafollowing stiff resistance from the fisherfolk and coastal communities. The proposed survey was to be carried out by a Norway-based M/s. Shearwater Geo Services between March and July 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

On March 18, P. Suresh Babu, Asset Manager, Eastern Offshore and HPHT Asset (ONGC Kakinada), communicated to Kakinada District Collector Krithika Shukla, “A committee has been constituted to study the concerns and objections raised by the fisherfolk on the proposed seismic survey (Also known as Ocean Bed Node -3D-4C-OBN survey) during a meeting chaired by the Collector. The committee will submit its report to the State government as early as possible”. The Hindu has access to a copy of the letter.

Headed by Andhra Pradesh Commissioner of Fisheries, the committee comprises of Principal, State Institute of Fisheries Technology (SIFT-Kakinada), Kakinada Deputy Director of Fisheries, Port Officer, Department of Ports, Kakinada, a marine biologist from Andhra University.

Head and in-charge of Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI-Visakhapatnam), Executive Director, Chief Geophysical Services (ONGC) and ONGC Project Manager of KG-DWN-98/2 have been drawn from the ONGC to be part of the committee.

Meanwhile, the ONGC has also withdrawn certain guidelines given to the Fisheries Department in January 2024. The guidelines include monitoring the movements of the fishing activity in the proposed survey area. The ONGC is expected to communicate to the State government on the revised schedule of the seismic survey.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT