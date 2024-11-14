 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CME on diabetes awareness for nurses held in Kurnool

Published - November 14, 2024 07:07 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Department of Endocrinology of the Kurnool Medical College (KMC) on Thursday conducted continuing medical education (CME) on diabetes awareness for more than 350 nurses. Kurnool Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr. Venkateswarlu emphasised the importance of nursing care in diabetic patients.

KMC Kurnool Principal Dr. Chitti Nursamma, meanwhile, gave insights on the physical activity and lifestyle to be followed in preventing diabetes and it’s complications.

KMC Professor of Endocrinology, Dr. P Srinivasulu spoke on the regular awareness camps conducted by the Department of Endocrinology, while Associate Professor Dr Radha Rani spoke on diabetes-related complications, its prevention and management to nursing students.

B.Sc and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) students and faculty were present at the event.

Published - November 14, 2024 07:07 pm IST

Related Topics

Kurnool / Andhra Pradesh / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.