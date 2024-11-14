CME on diabetes awareness for nurses held in Kurnool

Department of Endocrinology of the Kurnool Medical College (KMC) on Thursday conducted continuing medical education (CME) on diabetes awareness for more than 350 nurses. Kurnool Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr. Venkateswarlu emphasised the importance of nursing care in diabetic patients.

KMC Kurnool Principal Dr. Chitti Nursamma, meanwhile, gave insights on the physical activity and lifestyle to be followed in preventing diabetes and it’s complications.

KMC Professor of Endocrinology, Dr. P Srinivasulu spoke on the regular awareness camps conducted by the Department of Endocrinology, while Associate Professor Dr Radha Rani spoke on diabetes-related complications, its prevention and management to nursing students.

B.Sc and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) students and faculty were present at the event.